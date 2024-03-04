1-on-1 with Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey from spring training

Sports director Joe Schmit spoke with Twins front office boss Derek Falvey while covering spring training in Fort Myers.

The Twins open the 2024 season March 28th at Kansas City.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Falvey***

Falvey touched on his pitching depth and the expectations that come with being the defending A.L. Central Division champs.

Outside of a bullpen spot, there isn’t much competition in camp. The recent acquisition of OF Manuel Margot is expected to result in Austin Martin starting the season at AAA-St. Paul. However, recall that guys like Eddie Julien, Matt Wallner, and Bailey Ober made a big impact last year after not being on the Opening Day roster.

In other words, the roster on Opening Day will see a ton of fluctuation throughout the 162-game season. That means INF Brooks Lee, along with Martin, will very likely make their Major League debuts at some point this year.