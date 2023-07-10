Twins president of operations Derek Falvey remaining optimistic at All-Star break

nbsp;

The Twins enter the All-Star break under .500 and in second place in the A.L. Central. At 45-46 and a half game back of Cleveland, the unofficial first half of the season has been a disappointment. The offense has scored two runs or less 35 times, and the Twins have 14 losses when they’ve allowed three or less runs.

Their pitching and defense has been rock-solid. But the offense has held them back a lot.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Twins president of operations Derek Falvey late last week.

They touched on the first half of the season, the brilliance of the pitching staff, the offensive struggles, the fast approaching Aug. 1 trade deadline, and much more.

Falvey has been the front office’s boss since 2016.

The Twins return to action Friday at Oakland. 12 of their next 19 games come against sub-.500 teams, with the other seven vs. 45-44 Seattle. In other words, if the Twins are going to create any separation in the division, it should come before the month is over.