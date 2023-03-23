1-on-1 with Twins POBO Derek Falvey

Twins president of operations Derek Falvey sat down with our Joe Schmit in Fort Myers. Falvey reshaped the roster in the winter, hoping to end a run of back-to-back non-playoff seasons.

***Click the video box above to watch Joe’s conversation with Falvey***

In: SS Carlos Correa (re-signed), SP Pablo Lopez, INF Donovan Solano (move came after the start of spring training), C Christian Vazquez, CF Michael A. Taylor, and OF/1B Joey Gallo.

Non-roster additions who have a real shot to make the Opening Day roster: INF Willi Castro and reliever Danny Coulombe.

Among those gone: SPs Chris Archer, Dylan Bundy, and Devin Smeltzer, INF Luis Arraez, and reliever Michael Fulmer.

1B Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and 2B Jorge Polanco (knee) will start the season on the Injured List.

Opening Day is Thursday, March 30 at Kansas City.