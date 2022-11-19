Twins CF Byron Buxton on FA Carlos Correa: ‘He wants to be here’

By KSTP Sports

The Twins unveiled their new uniforms and marks on Friday at Mall of America, which was also an opportunity for us to get some on-the-field updates.

We spoke with players Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, Jose Miranda, and Joe Ryan, and CEO/president Dave St. Peter. Free agent Carlos Correa was among hot talking points.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with all those Twins luminaries***

Buxton talks with Correa weekly and said he knows that Correa wants to remain a Twin. Now, it’s on Twins’ management to get a contract done.

Buxton also said he was cleared to start running on Friday. He underwent knee surgery approximately six weeks ago.