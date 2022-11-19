Twins CF Byron Buxton on FA Carlos Correa: ‘He wants to be here’

The Twins unveiled their new uniforms and marks on Friday at Mall of America, which was also an opportunity for us to get some on-the-field updates.

We spoke with players Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, Jose Miranda, and Joe Ryan, and CEO/president Dave St. Peter. Free agent Carlos Correa was among hot talking points.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with all those Twins luminaries***

Buxton talks with Correa weekly and said he knows that Correa wants to remain a Twin. Now, it’s on Twins’ management to get a contract done.

Buxton also said he was cleared to start running on Friday. He underwent knee surgery approximately six weeks ago.