Twins’ Correa primed for big season after injury-plagued ’23

The 2023 season was a mixed bag for Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. The team was able to win their first playoff series in 21 seasons, but Correa had a rough season at the plate.

Correa posted career-lows in Batting Average (.230), On-Base Percentage (.312), and Slugging Percentage (.399). A big reason for those struggles was a season-long battle with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The fact that he managed to play in 134 regular season games is a testament to his toughness.

A two-time All-Star, Correa used the off-season to get healthy and is ready to make a big impact at the plate in 2024.

