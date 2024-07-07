Twins’ Correa named American League All-Star

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was named to his third career All-Star Game on Sunday. His previous two All-Star selections were with the Houston Astros. He’s the lone Twins player representing the team at this year’s game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 16.

Correa is hitting .305 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI in 71 games this season (.376 OBP, .508 SLG), while playing Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop.

Correa was an All-Star with Houston in 2017 and 2021.