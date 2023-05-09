Correa and Baldelli media sessions before Twins series opener vs. Padres
KSTP Sports was at Target Field Tuesday afternoon and spoke with SS Carlos Correa and manager Rocco Baldelli. The hot topic: The Twins rank last in the majors in batting average and hits. They are middle of the pack in runs scored thanks to hitting all the home runs they have.
Below is a series preview from the Associated Press:
San Diego Padres (18-17, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-16, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (2-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Twins: Louie Varland (0-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.
Minnesota has a 10-6 record in home games and a 19-16 record overall. The Twins have an 11-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
San Diego has an 8-6 record in road games and an 18-17 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI while hitting .193 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-42 with a home run over the last 10 games.
Jake Cronenworth has eight doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-47 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .193 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Padres: Jose Azocar: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)