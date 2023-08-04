Twins claim Luplow off waivers, move Stewart to 60-day IL

They waited until after the trade deadline but the Minnesota Twins have added a right-handed hitting outfielder.

Friday, the team claimed outfielder and first baseman Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins shifted reliever Brock Stewart to the 60-day injured list.

Luplow appeared in just seven games this season for the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment on Tuesday. In those seven games, he went 3-for-14 with 1 RBI. Prior to that, he played 48 games for Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, hitting .239/.369/.470 with an .839 OPS.

He’s also had MLB stints with Arizona, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh in his career but has hit just .213/.314/.428 with a .742 OPS in 330 big-league games.

The Twins will need to make another roster move to open a spot for him on the big-league roster if he’s assigned to the majors.

Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list back on June 26 with right elbow soreness. While the Twins hoped he would return after the All-Star break, his injury has lingered and, with the move to the 60-day injured list, he’ll now be out for at least another three weeks.