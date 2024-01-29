OF Matt Wallner returns to Forest Lake HS on Twins Caravan stop

One of the Twins’ caravan stops on Monday was Forest Lake high school, the home of 2016 graduate and left fielder Matt Wallner. Pitcher Louie Varland and former reliever and current broadcaster Latroy Hawkins also joined.

Wallner, 26, had a good 2023 season after making his MLB debut late in 2022. He has an .877 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in 76 games. He hit 14 homers and 11 doubles and finished with 41 RBIs.

We spoke with Wallner and Varland at the event.

The Twins selected Wallner with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 Draft. He had a great college career at Southern Mississippi, and that’s where he makes his off-season home.

Varland, a 2016 high school graduate of North St. Paul, was a 2019 15th round draft pick. He spent 2023 with bioth the Twins and AAA-St. Paul, and in multiple roles. Late in the season, the Twins made Varland a reliever. He recorded some big outs down the stretch, including in the postseason.

Varland will enter 2024 spring training working a starter. However, if the Twins trade for or sign a starter, Varland could once again land in the bullpen.

The Twins’ community fund made a $2,500 donation to Forest Lake high school athletics.