Twins bring back “Creator’s Corner” for 2024 season

The Minnesota Twins are returning the “Creator’s Corner” to Target Field for the 2024 season with a new group of small businesses collaborating with the baseball team.

The 2024 participants will include Barefoot Potter, Fox Lake Furniture and United Goods.

Under the agreement, the three businesses will be located just inside Gate 34 of the ballpark for all 81 home games and any playoff games.

The Twins provide retail support to the participating businesses, allowing them to also run their brick-and-mortar locations at the same time. In exchange, the team invests in each of the companies to help them sell their products.

Barefoot Potter is run by Lei Washington out of Minneapolis. She creates pottery that includes themes of joy, sass, whimsy, and nature.

Fox Lake Furniture is founded by Samantha Breneman in Trimont, Minnesota. She and her grandfather make unique furniture and home accessories with locally sourced-lumber. Meanwhile, United Goods is a Minneapolis-based company run by Christy Johnson. They create graphic prints that celebrate landmarks around the United States.