Twins manager Baldelli pleased with how team is playing following two-game sweep of Brewers

The Twins came from behind to beat the Brewers for the second-straight game, sweeping the two-game series. Wednesday marked their 15th come-from-behind win of 2023 and their second series sweep of the year, first since sweeping the Kansas City Royals in the season-opening series from March 30-April 2.

KSTP Sports was in the Twins’ clubhouse postgame and spoke with manager Rocco Baldelli and starter Bailey Ober.

The Twins improved to 10-10 in Interleague games this season and are also 13-8 in their last 21 games against the Brewers.

At 35-33, the Twins lead the A.L. Central. They begin a 4-game series at Target Field Thursday night vs. Detroit.

Twins media relations contributed to this report