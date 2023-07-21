Twins manager Rocco Baldelli: Jorge Polanco will play 3B on rehab assignment with Saints

nbsp;

Twins second baseman Edouard Julien doesn’t have to worry about being sent back to AAA-St. Paul when Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is ready to return. The 24-year-old is hitting .316 overall with a .391 on-base percentage in two stints with the Twins this year. He’s got nine homers and 16 runs batted in.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced Friday pregame that Polanco will start playing 3B with St. Paul while continuing his rehab assignment — Polanco has a scheduled day off Friday. The idea is to have Polanco and Julien in the Twins’ lineup when Polanco is ready.

Baldelli also said pink eye is making its way through the clubhouse, with Willi Castro not able to play Friday night.

***Click the video box above to watch Baldelli’s pregame media session, which included injury updates on relievers Caleb Thielbar and Brock Stewart***

The Twins are 50-48 on the season and own a 2.0 game lead on the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.

The Twins open a 6-game homestand Friday night vs. the Chicago White Sox.