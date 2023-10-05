Twins POBO Falvey, C Jeffers preview ALDS vs. Houston

The Twins, who won two games over the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series to advance, have not announced their starters for the series starting Saturday in Houston. Game 1 is set for 3:45 p.m. It’s a Best-of-5.

It seems Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, and Kenta Maeda are in the mix to start Saturday, with Pablo Lopez set to start Game 2 on Sunday night on his normal four days rest.

Twins president of operations Derek Falvey and catcher Ryan Jeffers spoke with reporters on Thursday at Target Field, with the rotation one of many talking points.

Game 3 will be played at Target Field on Tuesday, beginning at 3:07 p.m. If necessary, Game 4 would be Wednesday at Target Field at a to-be-determined time. A potential deciding Game 5 would be back in Houston on Fri., Oct. 13 at a to-be-determined time.

The Twins are expected to tweak their 26-man roster for this series, with final decisions not due until Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Houston has made six straight ALCS appearances, a streak the Twins are trying to end.

Houston won the World Series last year.