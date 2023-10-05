Twins get workout in at Target Field, talk match-up vs. Astros before departing for Houston

Before the Twins flew to Houston Thursday mid-afternoon, a few players got a light workout in at Target Field and others just hung out in the clubhouse and had breakfast. Most players didn’t do anything on the field, but will have an opportunity Friday afternoon to workout at Minute Maid Park.

Game 1 in Houston is set for Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

KSTP Sports connected with SS Carlos Correa, DH Royce Lewis, P Dallas Keuchel, C Christian Vazquez, and reliever Caleb Thielbar.

Correa, Keuchel, and Vazquez all previously played for Houston.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

Game 2 of the Best-of-5 is set for Sunday night at 7:03 p.m., with Game 3 at Target Field next Tuesday at 3:08 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary) will also be played at Target Field. The start time for that game, which will be held on Wednesday, hasn’t been announced at this time. Neither has the start time for Game 5, since it isn’t known if those games will be necessary. If needed, Game 5 will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 in Houston.