Twins announce schedule for the 2025 season

The Minnesota Twins have announced their schedule for the 2025 season.

The franchise will have its earliest opening day game ever on Thursday, March 27, in St. Louis, against the Cardinals. The two teams will play three games before the Twins hit the road again, this time toward Chicago, to take on the Cubs.

Their first home series will begin on Thursday, April 3 against the Houston Astros. This will be the second time the Twins have played the Astros during their home opener, which last happened in 2023.

Also on the schedule is a pair of three-game Border Battle sets against the Milwaukee Brewers. The first series will take place in Wisconsin during MLB’s new “Rivalry Weekend” showcase from May 16-18. Meanwhile, the Twins will host the second series on June 20-22.

The Twins’ 2025 schedule will feature 162 regular-season games, 81 of which will be home games, and the majority of which will be hosted between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Minnesota will host 15 home games in April, 15 in May, 13 in June, 12 in July, 13 in August and 13 in September.

The full schedule for the Twins can be seen below: