Twins announce Winter Caravan plans

Plans for the 62nd edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, set for later this month, have been announced.

The club unveiled its plans Wednesday, saying the popular event will run from Jan. 23 through Jan. 30.

This year’s caravan will have three legs and make stops in 11 cities around Twins Territory while, as usual, featuring current and former Twins players, coaches and broadcasters.

“With a new year upon us, there is no better – or more meaningful – way to start what we believe will be a special 2024 season of Twins Baseball than by visiting our fans in their own home communities,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “The Twins Winter Caravan is a unique and beloved tradition for our players, staff, alumni and fans alike, and we thank Case IH for their continued support. We cannot wait to get out on the road, see our fans, and share in the celebration of past success and excitement for an even better year ahead.”

The first leg will feature reliever Caleb Thielbar, utility man Willi Castro and Twins legend and longtime radio voice Dan Gladden, and make stops in Rochester and Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Jan. 23 before stopping in Randolph and Welch on Jan. 24. Other guests will also join the trio at those stops.

Reliever Kody Funderburk, utility man Nick Gordon, radio voice Kris Atteberry and former All-Star and current broadcaster Glen Perkins will headline the second leg, which will stop in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Jan. 23 and Fargo on Jan. 24.

Finally, pitcher Louie Varland and outfielder Matt Wallner, both Minnesota natives, as well as play-by-play voice Cory Provus and former pitcher and current broadcaster LaTroy Hawkins, will make stops in St. Paul and Duluth on Jan. 28, Forest Lake and St. Cloud on Jan. 29, and Mankato on Jan. 30.

T.C., the team’s mascot, will attend stops on each leg.

For more details on each stop, click here.