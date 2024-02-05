Twins agree to terms with reliever Jay Jackson

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent relief pitcher Jay Jackson, a source tells KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Jackson, 35, was solid in the bullpen last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. The righty logged 29.2 innings in 25 appearances, posting a 2.12 ERA with 27 strikeouts against only nine walks. The Twins will be his sixth big league team after making his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015.

He’s pitched in the majors for five seasons with a 3.50 ERA in his career.