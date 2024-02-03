Twins agree to one-year deal with 1B/DH Carlos Santana

The Minnesota Twins are signing first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana to a one-year deal, a source tells KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Santana, 37, hit 23 home runs with 86 RBI with a .747 OPS splitting time with the Pirates and Brewers last season. Over his career, Santana has hit 301 homers with 1,011 RBI. He’s spent parts of 12-years of his career playing the American League Central Division with Cleveland and Kansas City.

Twins pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida on February 14.