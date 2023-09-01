Twins add Stevenson, Headrick as rosters expand

The start of September means roster expansion in MLB, although not to the extent of past years.

With the ability to add two more players, the Minnesota Twins called up one pitcher and one outfielder from Triple-A on Friday.

The club selected the contract of 29-year-old Andrew Stevenson and called up lefty Brent Headrick.

Signed as a minor league free agent in March, Stevenson has hit .317/.395.522 with a .916 OPS across 106 games for the Saints this year, tallying 16 home runs, 23 doubles, seven triples, 57 RBI and 44 stolen bases.

The Louisiana native has played in parts of five seasons in the majors with the Washington Nationals, posting a .248 average with eight home runs and 49 RBI across 248 games.

While Stevenson will be looking to make his Twins debut, Headrick has appeared in 10 games across three separate stints with Minnesota this season.

In St. Paul, Headrick has appeared in 17 games this season, 12 of which were starts, and tossed 69.2 innings with a 5.04 ERA and 77 strikeouts. In his MLB appearances this year, he’s got a 6.20 ERA over 20.1 innings.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Stevenson, the Twins moved infielder Jose Miranda to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from a right shoulder impingement.