Twins add Dallas Keuchel, put Joe Ryan on IL

The Minnesota Twins have added a former Cy Young Award winner to the rotation.

Thursday, the club officially selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel from Triple-A St. Paul.

In a corresponding move, the Twins put Joe Ryan on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Keuchel, 35, signed a minor-league deal with the Twins back in June and spent the past several weeks with the Saints.

In six starts for St. Paul, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings, notching 28 strikeouts while walking 12. His work earned him the International Minor League Pitcher of the Month recognition for July.

The lefty was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017 and has won five Gold Glove Awards in his MLB career, having previous stops in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Arizona and Texas across 11 seasons.

He opted out of his deal with the Twins on Tuesday, giving the Twins until Thursday to add him to the MLB roster or release him. Now, he’ll join Minnesota’s rotation.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Keuchel, the Twins moved reliever Jose De Leon to the 60-day injured list.