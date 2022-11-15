Twins add 4 prospects to 40-man

The Minnesota Twins added four prospects to the 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of the deadline to set the roster.

The organization added infielder Edouard Julien and pitchers Matt Canterino, Casey Legumina and Brent Headrick to the 40-man roster, protecting them from being selected by another club in the Rule 5 Draft later this offseason.

MLB.com ranks Julien as the club’s No. 14 prospect. The 23-year-old was picked by Minnesota in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Auburn. This past season, he hit .300/.441/.490 with a .931 OPS.

Canterino is rated the No. 9 prospect in Minnesota’s system, by MLB.com. The right-hander has dealt with injuries since being selected 54th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Rice. Last season, he appeared in 13 total games in the minors, 11 of which were at Double-A Wichita, and recorded a 1.83 ERA with Wichita, including 50 strikeouts and a .142 batting average against.

Legumina, Minnesota’s 26th-best prospect, according to MLB.com, was an eighth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga. The right-hander split last season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, and had a 4.80 ERA with 92 strikeouts across 86.1 innings.

Headrick, a lefty picked in the ninth round of the MLB Draft out of Illinois State, split last season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. Overall, he threw 108.1 innings with a 3.32 ERA and 136 strikeouts. He is not rated in the Twins’ top 30 prospects by MLB.com.

Additionally, the club announced it avoided arbitration with outfielder Kyle Garlick and signed him to a one-year deal.

The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 7. Minnesota now has a full 40-man roster.