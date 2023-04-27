Twins activate Winder, option Headrick

The Minnesota Twins have activated pitcher Josh Winder from his rehab assignment.

The club announced the move Thursday, reinstating Winder from the 15-day injured list and optioning Brent Headrick to Triple-A St. Paul.

Winder missed Minnesota’s first 25 games due to a right shoulder strain.

Last season, Winder, 26, pitched in 15 games for the Twins, going 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 18 walks across 67 innings.

Headrick made his major league debut on April 19 and also appeared in two other games for the Twins, tossing 8.1 innings with 12 strikeouts, four walks, one save and three earned runs allowed.