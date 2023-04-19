Twins activate Gallo from IL

The Minnesota Twins have gotten another injured player back.

Wednesday, the team activated outfielder Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list.

He’s missed Minnesota’s last 10 games due to a right intercostal strain, which he suffered against Houston on April 7.

Gallo played three games during a rehab assignment with St. Paul before his activation.

So far this season, his first in Minnesota, Gallo has hit .278 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 1.183 OPS in seven games.

To make room on the active roster for Gallo, the Twins sent outfielder Kyle Garlick to Triple-A. Garlick went one-for-seven with a solo home run in his three games with the Twins.