Twins activate Buxton from paternity list, option Larnach

Byron Buxton is back on the active roster for the Minnesota Twins.

The club officially reinstated him from the paternity list Thursday. He missed the team’s last three games to be with his wife, Lindsey, as they celebrated the birth of their third child, Baire.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned outfielder Trevor Larnach back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Larnach played in three games for the Twins during his most recent stint in the majors, going 3-for-10 with a double, triple, one RBI and two runs.

Buxton has played in 81 games this season, all at designated hitter, and is hitting .195 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI and a .702 OPS.

The Twins open a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night.