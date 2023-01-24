Twins acquire center fielder Michael A. Taylor in trade with Royals

The Minnesota Twins added some depth in the outfield by acquiring center fielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, the Twins announced Monday night.

Taylor, 31, is a solid defensive outfielder who should provide some insurance for Byron Buxton in center field. While not packing much punch at the plate, Taylor won a Gold Glove Award with the Royals in 2021 and helped the Washington Nationals win a World Series in 2019.

The Twins traded minor league pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz to Kansas City.