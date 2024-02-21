Joe Schmit with Twins in Fort Myers: Rocco Baldelli’s 6th spring training as manager

Rocco Baldelli is running his sixth spring training as manager of the Twins. Tuesday was the team’s first full-squad workout outdoors, and KSTP Sports was there.

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Twins in Fort Myers and spoke with Baldelli this morning.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Baldelli and his approach to 2024 spring training***

The Twins have their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday vs. the Pirates.