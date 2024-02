Twins Hall of Famers Justin Morneau and Michael Cuddyer are spring training coaches, spreading knowledge however they can.

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are with the Twins this week in Fort Myers and spoke with Morneau and Cuddyer.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Morneau and Cuddyer coaching***

Morneau is a current Twins television analyst and Cuddyer coaches with USA Baseball.