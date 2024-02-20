Joe Schmit with Twins in Fort Myers: Byron Buxton ready to return to center field

After appearing only as a designated hitter in 2023, Byron Buxton is ready to return to center field for the Twins. His plan is to be the Opening Day center fielder on March 28th when the Twins play at Kansas City.

Our Joe Schmit is with the Twins at spring training in Fort Myers this week, and caught up with Buxton.

Buxton, 30, had another procedure on his injured knee in the off-season.

The Twins selected Buxton with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 Draft. He has dealt with myriad injuries throughout his big league career.