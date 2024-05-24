20-years later: Reminiscing about 2004 Timberwolves West Finals run

The only other time in Timberwolves history that they advanced past the first round in the playoffs was the 2003-2004 season.

That team was the 1-seed in the Western Conference and ultimately lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Lakers in six games in the West Finals. Wolves starting point guard Sam Cassell was injured in the Game-2 win and missed the rest of the series.

Our Chris Long went down memory lane with Gary Trent Sr. and Troy Hudson, a forward and guard, who were on that team.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story that aired on Nightcast Thurs. May 23rd***

To this day, Trent Sr. and Hudson believe that if the squad had stayed healthy that whole season — Hudson missed the entire postseason — that they would’ve won the championship.