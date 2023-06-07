Triple threat – triplet Rapp sisters help lead Minnesota Aurora

nbsp;

Minnesota Aurora FC has a triple threat with triplets. The Rapp sisters are helping the Aurora in their undefeated start to the season.

Catherine, Elizabeth and Rami are spending another summer in Minnesota playing with the Aurora for the second straight season. The Rapps grew up in Colorado.

***Click the video box above to hear from the Rapp sisters about what it’s like playing soccer with each other in Minnesota this summer.***

“It’s been amazing. I don’t think people realize close, I mean siblings are so close but triplets are like another level,” said Rami. “To be able to come spend the summer with them and play with them, I love spending the summer with them.”

Rami is transferring from Oklahoma to Coastal Carolina in the fall to play soccer. Elizabeth is also transferring from Oklahoma and will play soccer with Catherine at Florida International University.

Minnesota Aurora is (4-0) on the season, click here to view their schedule.