Trickett kicking well as Gophers enter Big Ten stretch run

After a pair of impressive 49 and 47-yard field goals against Nebraska on Saturday, University of Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. The 49-yard field goal ties Trickett’s previous record set at the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

When asked about making the 47-yard field goal Trickett said, “Typically it doesn’t take that long for the refs to signal if it’s good or not. I kicked it; I saw it was going right down the middle and turned around to do my handshake with Crawford and he was still staring at it. It still needed a little more time to get there.”

***Click the video box above to watch Tuesday’s press conference***

The Gophers (6-3) play Northwestern (1-8) at Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday at 2:30 PM.