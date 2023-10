This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Minnetonka senior Tori McKinney who will join the Gophers women’s basketball program in 2024.

a 6-foot-1 guard/wing, McKinney will play a big role for the Skippers after missing the 2022-2023 season with a tibia injury.

***Click video box for the TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment***