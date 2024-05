Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team, athlete, or alumnus with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s recognition goes to the Prior Lake boys lacrosse team. The Lakers are off to an 8-0 start to the season and have reached the state championship game in five straight seasons – winning state titles in 2018 and 2019.

***Click the video box for the TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment***