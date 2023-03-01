TRIA Prep Sports Salute, Feb. 28 – Waconia two-sport star McEnelly pursues wrestling destiny

This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Waconia wrestler Max McEnelly.

McEnelly is a senior and going for his fourth state championship this week at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. He would become the 31st wrestler in state history to accomplish that feat. He currently wrestles in the 195 pound weight class.

McEnelly also competed on the world stage, finishing with a bronze medal at the U17 (Cadet) World Championships in Rome, Italy. He represented the United States.

McEnelly also shined on the football field at Waconia. He was one of ten Mr. Football Award finalists last fall.

McEnelly is committed to wrestling at the University of Minnesota this fall.