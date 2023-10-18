TRIA Prep Salute Oct. 17: Wayzata Volleyball

Undefeated and seeking a 4th straight State title, the Wayzata Trojans Volleyball team gets our Tria Prep Salute for October 17, 2023

Wayzata Volleyball made it through the regular season undefeated in 28 games as they pursue a potential fourth straight State Championship.

That earns them the KSTP Sports / TRIA Orthopedics Prep Salute for October 17, 2023.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ TRIA Prep Salute to the Wayzata Volleyball team – plus extended interviews with Trojans seniors Stella Swenson and Bianca Nistor as well as head coach and soon-to-be Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Association Hall-of-Famer Scott Jackson

KSTP Sports chatted with the Trojans during a perfect 28-0 regular season that saw them lose just four sets the entire campaign.

The Trojans have won each of the last three* State Tournaments – taking Class AAAA in 2022 and 2021 and Class AAA in 2019 (*No State Tournament was contested in 2020).

In addition to helping guide the team toward that fourth state title, head coach Scott Jackson is also part of the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be inducted next month.