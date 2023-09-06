TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 5: New London-Spicer football relives memorable 2022 Prep Bowl win

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute. This week’s honoree is the New London-Spicer football team.

The 2022 New London-Spicer team needed creativity amid desperation to post a stunning 27-26 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for the 3A championship.

From 48 yards away and one play left in the season, New London-Spicer sophomore quarterback Blake Schultz heaved a high, arching pass down the far sideline. In defensive congestion, junior Grant Paffrath caught the pass at about the 15-yard line and stumbled forward. With the presence of mind to not be tackled and to keep the play alive, he spotted teammate senior split end Brycen Christensen trailing the play. A quick lateral to the undefended Christensen created an unhindered path to the end zone and a celebration of stunned fans wearing black and yellow.

It was New London-Spicer’s second Class AAA championship in four Prep Bowl appearances. The Wildcats’ other crown was in 2009.