TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 19: Former Wayzata star guard Mara Braun

This week’s honoree is Gophers guard and former Wayzata star Mara Braun. She won gold with Team USA at the FIBA nations league 3×3 basketball tournament last week.

Braun on average scored four points per game, totaling 24 points during the six games played on September 13 during pool play and September 15 in bracket play. The team finished 6-0 overall and, combined with their record at the Nations League event in Handan, China, finished with a record of 21-1.