TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 24: Hopkins football ends multi-year losing streak, now on a roll

After losing 29 consecutive games, the Hopkins Royals football team is on a roll. They overcame halftime deficits the last two weeks to beat Eastview and Burnsville. The Royals are now 2-2, with a homecoming date Friday vs. Park (Cottage Grove).

Ending a multi-year losing streak earned the Royals our TRIA Prep Salute. We recognize a high school team, athlete, or coach every Tuesday during the school year at 6:50 p.m.

***Click the video box above to watch the TRIA Prep Salute aircheck from Sept. 24th***

One of the Royals’ key players is junior WR Jayden Moore. The star basketball player decided to resume playing football after not doing so his 8th, 9th, and 10th grade years. Moore, a point guard, is a D-1 basketball recruit.

Hopkins is led by first year head coach Chauncy Williams-Barefield and offensive coordinator Bryan Cupito, the former Gophers QB.