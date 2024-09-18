TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 17: Minnetonka QB Caleb Francois

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Minnetonka junior quarterback Caleb Francois. He’s a big reason why the Skippers are unbeaten, including a win over No. 1 Edina.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Sept. 17th TRIA Prep Salute ***

Minnetonka is 3-0 and Francois has eight touchdown runs and two touchdown passes.

The Skippers play Friday night at Prior Lake.