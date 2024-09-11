TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 10: Roseville champion distance runner Robert Mechura

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Roseville senior distance runner and state champion Robert Mechura. He surely goes the extra mile when competing, and in the kitchen.

Our Alec Ausmus spent time with Mechura to learn all about how he’s become one of the best high school distance runners in the U.S.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Alec’s story ***

Mechura will run for the University of North Carolina next year.