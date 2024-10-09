TRIA Prep Salute, Oct. 8: Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore guard Ty Schlagel

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore guard Ty Schlagel. He’s the top-ranked 10th-grader in Minnesota and picked up scholarship offers from the Gophers, Wisconsin, and Iowa in recent months. It’s a great bet that within a year his offer list will grow a ton more.

Schlagel is a 6-foot-6 wing and joins the Raiders after playing for Eden Prairie.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Oct. 8th TRIA Prep Salute***

CDH also has D-1 recruits center Tommy Ahneman (Notre Dame commit) and junior guard JoJo Mitchell. In other words, they’re loaded.