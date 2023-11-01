TRIA Prep Salute, Oct. 31: Former Vikings star Everson Griffen coaching at Minnetonka

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the Minnetonka High School football team who’ve had a little extra help this season with former Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen joining the program as an assistant coach.

Griffen joined the team as an assistant coach and has gone from chasing quarterbacks to helping kids chase their dreams.

***Click the video box above to watch the TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS***

The Skippers host East Ridge in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.