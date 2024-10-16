TRIA Prep Salute, Oct. 15: Lakeville North football among loaded 6A field

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes the Lakeville North football team, one of the best in Class 6A.

Lakeville North is 6-1 this year with wins over Stillwater, Rosemount, and Lakeville South. Its one loss came last week vs. East Ridge.

The Panthers finish the regular season on Thursday vs. Burnsville. The 6A playoffs begin on Fri. Oct. 25.

Lakeville North has fallen to No. 5 in the rankings with Maple Grove, Shakopee, Minnetonka, and Edina above them.