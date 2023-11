Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the Rogers football team. The Royals play Alexandria on Saturday in the 5A quarterfinals.

Our Chris Long documented why Rogers is so successful.

Rogers is in the state tournament for a third consecutive year.