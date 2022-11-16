TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 15: Simley senior multi-sport star Gavin Nelson

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Simley (Inver Grove Heights) senior running back Gavin Nelson. He’s helped lead the Spartans into the 4A semifinals. They play Rocori Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Nelson is also a state champion wrestler who’s committed to the Gophers.