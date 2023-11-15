TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 14: Dynasties in Minnesota high school volleyball

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the Wayzata and Marshall volleyball teams. Both programs are on amazing runs with the Trojans having won four straight state titles and Marshall three consecutive.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Marshall has won a record nine volleyball state titles.

Wayzata finished the season unbeaten. Only three times in 34 matches did an opponent win even a set from Wayzata this season.