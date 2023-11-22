TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 21: Prep Bowl week

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the Prep Bowl. We put the focus on the 4A matchup: Rocori vs. Hutchinson, two traditional powers. Rocori beat Hutchinson in the regular season.

Hutchinson is led by coach Andy Rostberg, who took over the program from Grady, his dad. The Tigers are playing in their third consecutive Prep Bowl.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

The Prep Bowl matchups:

Friday:

Class 2A, 1 p.m.

Barnesville (13-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (12-0)

Class 4A, 4 p.m.

Hutchinson (10-2) vs. Rocori (10-2)

Class 6A, 7 p.m.

Edina (9-3) vs. Centennial (11-1)

Saturday:

Nine-Player, 10 a.m.

Kingsland (13-0) vs. Nevis (12-0)

Class 3A, 1 p.m.

Annandale (12-0) vs. Stewartville (13-0)

Class 5A, 4 p.m.

Chanhassen (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-2)