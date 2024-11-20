TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 19: Alexandria QB Chase Thompson

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes Alexandria senior QB Chase Thompson. One of the best signal-callers in the state is a D-1 basketball commit to Clemson. He’s the younger brother of ex-Gopher Treyton Thompson.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Nov. 19th TRIA Prep Salute***

Alexandria steamrolled Owatonna 42-20 in the Class 5A State Semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium and will face Elk River for the 5A title on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on 45-TV.

Alexandria is in the Prep Bowl for the first time in 30-years and trying to win its first title in 50-years.