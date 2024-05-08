TRIA Prep Salute, May 7: Minnetonka, Eden Prairie girls lacrosse work to eliminate stigma surrounding mental health

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the high school year, we recognize a team, athlete, or alumnus with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s recognition goes to the Minnetonka and Eden Prairie girls lacrosse teams. They came together on Tuesday at Minnetonka high school ahead of their match to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

The Skippers and Eagles came together to raise awareness and funds for Morgan’s Message, a non-profit foundation that strives to help student-athletes battling mental health hurdles. Morgan as a lacrosse player at Duke, who lost her life by suicide.

Tuesday night was a reminder that the message is bigger than the game.