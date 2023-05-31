TRIA Prep Salute, May 30: Benilde-SM OF Easton Breyfogle

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school athlete or team with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior outfielder Easton Breyfogle. He’s the state’s top-ranked MLB Draft prospect and an Arizona signee. Whenever a Minnesota high school baseball player gets recruited by a big-time college program in the south, it’s note-worthy.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News story on Breyfogle***

Breyfogle and the Red Knights are the defending Class 3A state champs. However, after graduating 15 players from the 2022 title team, winning again won’t be easy.

Benilde won its first section playoff game on Tuesday over Cooper, 10-0.